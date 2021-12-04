Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $54.30. Approximately 2,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 61,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $544.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regional Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $220,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $6,987,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

