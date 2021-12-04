Regents of The University of California Acquires Shares of 77,302 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000. Arvinas comprises 0.7% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $74.44 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.68. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,178,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,899 shares of company stock worth $24,752,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

