Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,468,000 after acquiring an additional 418,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $335.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $357.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

