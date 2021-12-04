Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 1,401,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

