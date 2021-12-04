Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

RBGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.66. 3,056,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,924. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

