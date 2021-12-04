Receive Access Ecosystem Trading Down 20.8% This Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $26,923.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00373504 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013562 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $771.48 or 0.01561615 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

