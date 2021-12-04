Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

RGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

