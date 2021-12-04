Real Good Food Company Inc (The) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) – William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Real Good Food in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGF. Truist Securities began coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

RGF stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

