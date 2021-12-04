Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Short Interest Up 38.5% in November

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDIB opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Reading International has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

