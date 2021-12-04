Raze Network Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $965,470.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.22 or 0.08291186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00064446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00083780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,462.47 or 0.99207339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,490,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

