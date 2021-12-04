Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 151,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE RYAM opened at $5.54 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $353.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

