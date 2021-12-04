Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 247.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,988,000 after purchasing an additional 208,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,914. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $309.40 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

