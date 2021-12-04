Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $814,000 Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

WLTW opened at $230.84 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

