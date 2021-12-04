Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $665,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

