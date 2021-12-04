Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $347.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $335.68 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.