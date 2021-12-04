Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

