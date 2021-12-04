Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $456.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.90 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

