Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 40.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after buying an additional 462,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 330,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NYSE:RJF traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,550. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

