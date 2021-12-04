Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,550. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

