Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

RPD stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.31. 761,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,196. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $70.19 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,722 shares of company stock worth $13,769,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 94.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 4.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $304,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

