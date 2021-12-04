Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) vs. Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Critical Analysis

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Randstad and Bonterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 2 4 3 0 2.11 Bonterra Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Randstad.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 3.10% 16.11% 7.28% Bonterra Energy 82.21% -3.37% -1.04%

Volatility & Risk

Randstad has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randstad and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $23.66 billion 0.50 $347.26 million $2.35 13.64 Bonterra Energy $90.81 million 1.56 -$229.09 million $3.58 1.17

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement. The Professionals segment includes permanent and temporary placement of qualified professionals and candidates. The company was founded by Frits Goldschmeding in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

