Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Rallybio alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RLYB opened at $11.88 on Friday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.