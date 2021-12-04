R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $357.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.