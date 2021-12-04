R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 325,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,678,000.

IVW stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

