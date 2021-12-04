Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

QTNT opened at $2.13 on Friday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quotient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Quotient by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quotient by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

