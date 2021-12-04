Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of QH stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.84.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

