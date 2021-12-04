Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QH stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 281,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,817. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $58.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.84.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

