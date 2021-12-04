Qubitica Trading Down 28.9% This Week (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00361524 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012327 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $756.78 or 0.01567002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

