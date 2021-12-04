QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $10,992,602.06 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mohit Singh sold 1,015 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $21,822.50.

QuantumScape stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 225,361 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

