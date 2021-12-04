QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $10,992,602.06 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Mohit Singh sold 1,015 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $21,822.50.
QuantumScape stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 10.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 225,361 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
