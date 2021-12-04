Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,710 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $275,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $184,398.05.

On Friday, October 22nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $37.54 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 170,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Quanterix by 1,156.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Quanterix by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 126.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Quanterix by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.