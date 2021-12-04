Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,710 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $275,900.00.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $184,398.05.
- On Friday, October 22nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00.
Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $37.54 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 170,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Quanterix by 1,156.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Quanterix by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 126.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Quanterix by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
