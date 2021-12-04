Quant 24-Hour Volume Reaches $85.82 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $85.82 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $164.49 or 0.00347862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013586 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $788.22 or 0.01666875 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

