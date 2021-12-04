Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Purchases $9,881,422.98 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

XM stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion and a PE ratio of -21.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 227.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $26,693,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 136.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 621,227 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $20,785,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.