QDM International (QDMI) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 34 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare QDM International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QDM International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1056 1189 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 9.45%. Given QDM International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.18 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 36.59

QDM International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% QDM International Competitors 5.95% 17.16% 5.50%

Risk and Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.28, meaning that its share price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QDM International competitors beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

