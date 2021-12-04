Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

