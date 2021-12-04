Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,758 shares of company stock worth $18,995,537. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $71.96 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

