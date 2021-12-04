Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Q2 reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Q2.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,758 shares of company stock valued at $18,995,537. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

QTWO opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

