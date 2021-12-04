PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Short Interest Up 35.1% in November

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

NASDAQ:PYR opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.