PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $122.00. The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $101.52. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PVH shares last traded at $101.44, with a volume of 1,049 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,988,000 after buying an additional 200,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,854,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

