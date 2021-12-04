PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.32.

PVH stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.91.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $259,733,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

