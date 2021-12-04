Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,897,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,750,577. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

