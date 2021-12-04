Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

