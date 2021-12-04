Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ PMD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,628. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

