Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.87

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FPLPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

