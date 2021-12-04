Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03), with a volume of 743629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

