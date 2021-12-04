Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 455,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.45.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.
About Prosus
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.
