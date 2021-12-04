Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 455,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

PROSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

