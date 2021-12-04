Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $1.56 on Top Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $6.99 million and $2.51 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

