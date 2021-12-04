ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $10.70 Average PT from Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 96.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ProPetro by 140,135.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $848.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 3.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

