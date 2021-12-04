Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Insider Acquires A$2,668,680.00 in Stock

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) insider Wesley Stringer purchased 1,260,000 shares of Probiotec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$2,668,680.00 ($1,906,200.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Probiotec Company Profile

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coating; blister packing; liquids, creams, gels, and ointments and suspensions; powders and powder blending; and sprays, as well as manufacturing and packaging of finished doses.

