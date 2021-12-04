Privatix (PRIX) Price Hits $0.0521 on Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Privatix has a market capitalization of $58,687.07 and approximately $26,431.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Privatix has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00239836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

PRIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

