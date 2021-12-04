Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.35% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

FVC opened at $36.78 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

